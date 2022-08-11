Anne Heche: Iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery Is Her Final Resting Place

Anne Heche has found her final resting place among Hollywood's brightest stars.

According to the actress' death certificate, obtained by ET, Heche's body was cremated on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, where she will also be buried. Details on a burial or a memorial service have not been shared.

Heche was taken off life support on Aug. 14 after getting into a serious car accident a week prior in Los Angeles. She was 53.

Founded in 1899, the Hollywood Forever cemetery is known as an iconic place of showbiz history where hundreds of screen legends have found their final resting place. Among them: Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Rudolph Valentino, Mickey Rooney, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone, Valerie Harper, Anton Yelchin, Chris Cornell and more, alongside thousands more Los Angeles community residents and individuals from around the world.

In addition to serving as a cemetery and funeral home, Hollywood Forever also hosts a series of beloved cultural events including outdoor film screenings, concerts, tapings and more.

On Aug. 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home around 11 a.m. PT in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A. Fifty-nine firefighters rescued Heche from the crash that ignited a house fire. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burns, and the home was completely destroyed. The accident was Heche's third car crash within a 30-minute span.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told ET that Heche "had narcotics in her system" when she crashed. Cocaine was found in her blood, law enforcement sources told multiple outlets.

On Aug. 12, Heche's rep confirmed her death to ET. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," read a statement. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."