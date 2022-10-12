Anne Hathaway Talks ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel and Accidental Fashion Week Moment (Exclusive)

Can you please spell "It's not gonna happen?" That's the harsh reality fans aching for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada will have to come to terms with, because Anne Hathaway tells ET a sequel's outta the question.

While walking the red carpet at the premiere of her Armageddon Time on Wednesday in New York City, the 39-year-old actress was straight-up asked if a sequel's in the works following her accidental Devil Wears Prada deja vu at the Michael Kors fashion show last month as part of New York Fashion Week.

Further speculating those rumors was the fact that she sat next to none other than Vogue chief Anna Wintour, widely considered the inspiration behind the character in the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger and the 2006 dramedy starring Meryl Streep as powerful fashion magazine editor, Miranda Priestly. Hathaway, of course, portrays Streep's assistant, Andy Sachs, who is saddled with a laundry list of responsibilities while struggling to keep up with the demanding job.

Despite all the coincidences at New York Fashion Week (more on that later), Hathaway adamantly shut down any talk of a sequel when she spoke to ET. It's just not going to happen.

Ever.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

"There's not going to be a sequel," Hathaway tells ET. "It's not gonna happen. It's just like, we can't do it. It's not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. There will be other films. We can just watch that one [The Devil Wears Prada] again."

As for her accidental fashion week moment, Hathaway tells ET she's not that clever to have thought about rocking an outfit reminiscent of her character from The Devil Wears Prada -- a black turtleneck under a brown leather jacket, which she completed with a matching skirt and hair pinned up.

"I wish that I was this clever," Hathaway tells ET. "I wish I had this kind of, I don't know, Machiavellian tendency and I could move all the chess pieces. The truth is it was the outfit that came that fit, and that was the best hairstyle for it. And it turns out people really like The Devil Wears Prada. It was a funny coincidence. On the way out the door, I was like, 'Oh, I wonder if anybody will notice?'"

That people did notice, Hathaway says, is a testament to the film's cult-like following all these years later.

"The thing is, I don't stop and focus on it, but it was a beautiful kind of [thing]. If anything, it was a testament to people's love of the movie and how deeply they've taken that film, and that's just a wonderful feeling. I just feel so lucky."

Those feeling unlucky about not getting a sequel can feel lucky that a Hathaway film's hitting theaters soon. She's starring in the James Gray-directed film Armageddon Time, which also stars Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong.

The film, also written by Gray, is billed as a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American dream.

Armageddon Time's in select theaters Oct. 28 and it opens nationwide Nov. 4.