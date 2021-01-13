Anne Hathaway Hates Being Called 'Anne': Here's Why

Turns out, fans have been calling Anne Hathaway by the wrong name for her entire career! The 38-year-old Oscar winner appeared on Tuesday's The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon noted that he'd heard Hathaway's close friends refer to her as "Annie."

"Call me Annie, everybody, everybody, call me Annie, please," Hathaway begged before getting into the confusion over her name.

"When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG card and they asked me, 'Well, what do you want your name to be?'" she explained. "And I was like, 'Well, it should be my name. My name's Anne Hathaway.' So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne."

The moniker is problematic for her because of how it's used in her personal life.

"The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad," the Locked Down star shared. "So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me."

Hathaway added that it's jarring to be called "Anne" by fans when they approach her in public.

"People are like, 'Anne!' And I'm like 'What? What did I do?!'" she joked. "People are so lovely they don't want to be presumptuous and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody's comfortable with calling me Anne ever. It doesn't fit. I'm an Annie. People call me H, people call me Hath, so feel free, call me anything but Anne."

Hathaway also opened up about her childhood celebrity crush, Leonardo DiCaprio.

"He was on that show for a while... Who's the Boss? No, Growing Pains!" she recalled. "I don't remember, I just remember being like, 'Hi! Who's that?!'"