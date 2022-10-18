Anne Hathaway Details Overcoming Anxiety and Upcoming 40th Birthday (Exclusive)

After two decades in the spotlight, Anne Hathaway is opening up about the anxiety and nerves she's learned to overcome in the public eye. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the Devil Wears Prada star on the red carpet of the Elle Women in Hollywood event at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday, where she talked all things mental health, her upcoming milestone birthday and even got to fangirl over another celeb!

Hathaway revealed that she is calmer and more confident at public events than before. "I'm so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I'm in a place where I'm able to enjoy it differently," she said.

"I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious," Hathaway continued. "It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared."

The Princess Diaries star went on to explain how she is now in a much better headspace and can now enjoy attending public events.

"I'm just living life a little differently now and I'm enjoying it. I'm so focused and connected to my gratitude, to be in a place this wonderful," she said of the Elle Women in Hollywood event. "Nights like this are rare, and they should be enjoyed."

Next month, Hathaway will hit her milestone 40th birthday. When asked about her personal and professional goals as she steps into her next decade of life, Hathaway had a somewhat surprising response.

"My personal goal is to surf more," Hathaway said with a laugh. The actress explained that she is not currently hitting the waves, but wants to try it out in her Ruby Jubilee years.

Career-wise, Hathaway kept it simple, saying, "My professional goal is to surprise myself." The famed actress currently has seven film projects in the works, according to her IMDb page, and recently walked the red carpet for the premiere of her historical drama, Armageddon Time.

Despite being a household name and a beloved screen actress, the Oscar winner still had a fangirl moment on the Elle Women in Hollywood carpet. Hathaway couldn't help but squeal when standing next to Insecure creator Issa Rae.

"I'm standing next to Issa Rae, kind of a big deal," Hathaway said excitedly. "I mean, she's a mogul. It's OK if we just meet, fall in love and go on road trips," Hathaway joked about getting the chance to meet Rae.