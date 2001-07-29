Anne Hathaway Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary of 'The Princess Diaries'

Anne Hathaway is paying tribute to her breakout role and the beloved film that launched her career. On Thursday, the 38-year-old actress celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Princess Diaries, which was released on July 29, 2001.

Hathaway starred as Mia Thermopolis, an awkward teen who discovers she's heir to the throne of a European kingdom called Genovia. The film, based on author Meg Cabot's novel of the same name, was directed by the late Garry Marshall and also starred Julie Andrews as Clarisse Rinaldi, Mia's grandmother and reigning Queen of Genovia. The popular Disney movie even spawned a sequel, 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which featured Chris Pine's big screen debut.

Hathaway Instagrammed screenshots of The Princess Diaries, as well as behind-the-scenes pictures of her with Andrews, Marshall and fellow co-stars Mandy Moore and Heather Matarazzo. Sandra Oh is also included in the slide, thanks to Oh's scene-stealing appearance in the film as Geraldine Gupta, vice principal of Mia's school.

"Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑," Hathaway wrote.

Moore -- who played Lana Thomas, a popular cheerleader who bullies Mia -- also paid tribute to the film's milestone anniversary on Thursday, and the song she memorably performs in the film.

"Wowww talk about a #ThrowbackThursday!😳 Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries 👑 and a real bop 🎤…#StupidCupid! 🎉," she cracked.

Last April, Hathaway gave her fans a dose of nostalgia when she wore sunglasses and headphones reminiscent of Mia's look in The Princess Diaries' movie poster while participating in the popular Pillow Challenge on social media, which involves taking a pillow and wearing it like a dress. Hathaway wrote, "'A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.' #pillowchallenge."

That month, Andrews also talked about a possible Princess Diaries 3 during her virtual appearance on The Talk.

"I heard that there might be one," she shared. "It's long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would [do it]. I'm getting awfully old and crotchety. I'm not sure if it's the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again, and sure I'd be up for it."

"I think we should wait for if a script comes in, let's wait for that," she continued. "Of course, we wouldn't have the wonderful Garry Marshall who was the director. He's passed. And he was really the nuts and bolts of it all."

Back in 2019, Andrews told ET that she would be on board for a Princess Diaries 3 if Hathaway "would like me to be."

"Think of how many years it's been since that came out," the legendary actress said at the time. "And she's a busy lady. And I've been a busy lady. Getting it all together... but in this magical visit, you never know."