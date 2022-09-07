Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Turns 16 -- See Dad Larry's Photo Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead’s daughter, Dannielynn, has reached a sweet milestone! On Wednesday, the proud dad dedicated a special message to his daughter on her 16th birthday.

“Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” the proud dad wrote next a a series of photos of Dannielynn through the years, including a picture of her as a baby being kissed by her late mother.

In his message, Larry also called out his daughter’s larger-than-life personality, which she gets from her mother.

“So proud to be your Dad! When I told Dannielynn what a great baby she was when she born, she shot back in true Dannielynn style … 'How do you know you weren’t even there?' 😂 Ouch. I told her 'maybe not, but I have been there every day since I brought you home.' It’s been a wild ride and Dannielynn has brought joy and laughter to my life,” he wrote before giving the world one more warning about his daughter.

“Stay off your local roads because Dannielynn is 16! Happy Birthday ❤️ Rock on 🎸 Mom is looking down! 😇 #itoldyouso #dannielynn #happybirthday #thisdoesnotmeanyougetaTesla," Larry quipped.

Dannielynn was just five months old when Anna Nicole died from an accidental drug overdose. She was 39.

Over the years, Larry has shared his father-daughter moments with Dannielynn on social media. The duo often snap pics together at public events, and recently posed backstage with Janet Jackson. Larry has also posted throwback images of Anna Nicole.

In the past, the proud dad has opened up to ET about how he keeps Anna Nicole’s memory alive for their child.

"I look at her and she's my everything," he said of Dannielynn. "When I see how big she's become, I'm just so proud of her… She reminds me so much of her mom and as she gets older, and her features are changing, it's just like having a little miniature Anna Nicole running around in so many ways."