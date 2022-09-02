Anna Faris Returns to the Big Screen in 'The Estate': Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)

Anna Faris will return to the silver screen for the first time in four years in November with the release of The Estate, a sister comedy produced by Sarah Jessica Parker. ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

Faris stars alongside Toni Collette as two sisters who attempt to get back into the good graces of their wealthy, estranged aunt, Hilda (Kathleen Turner), when they discover she is gravely ill. Though it seems like their plot may work, the ladies soon learn that their cousins -- played by David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt -- have the same plan.

ET's first look at the trailer previews the movie's hilarious antics, which mostly go down inside Hilda's dusty (but beautiful) colonial mansion. The sisters and cousins swarm Hilda's long dining table, bringing her flowers and failing to offer winning compliments.

"You seem to have caught the sun today, Hilda," Collette's character says, only for Hilda to tell her the glow is actually a bout of jaundice.

How will the battle for inheritance play out? "Meet the one family worse than yours," the title card reads.

Faris last starred in 2018's Overboard, the story of a maid who pretends to be the wife of a wealthy yacht owner when he loses his memory following a boating accident. The Estate is both a return to the screen overall and to the playful comedy genre for which Faris is most well known.

Alongside SJP, the film is also produced by Alison Benson, Marc Goldberg, and Sarah Gabriel, and was written and directed by Dean Craig.

The Estate opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 4.