Angelina Jolie Travels to Yemen to Offer Aid: 'Everyone Deserves the Same Compassion'

Angelina Jolie has touched down in Yemen.

The Oscar winner, who has been a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2012, shared in an Instagram post Sunday that she traveled to the city of Aden amid what she called "one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world."

"I’ve landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen," the mother of six captioned her post. "I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold."

While referencing the attack Ukraine is currently facing from Russia, Jolie shone a light on the ongoing plight of the Yemeni people. "As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace," she wrote. "The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yeminis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive."

Jolie's Instagram post also noted that "more than two million children" are out of school in Yemen.

The famous humanitarian's message culminated with "Everyone deserves the same compassion."

"This week a million people were forced to flee the horrific war in Ukraine. If we learn anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and whose rights we defend," her post read. "The lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value. After seven years of war, the people of Yemen also need protection, support, and above all, peace."