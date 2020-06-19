Angelina Jolie Says She Split From Brad Pitt for the 'Well-Being' of Her Family

Nearly four years after she filed for divorce, Angelina Jolie is opening up about why she chose to split from Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Vogue India, the 45-year-old actress says that her decision to divorce was largely for the sake of her and Pitt's six children.

"I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision," Jolie tells the magazine. "I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

Jolie was also asked about what factors she considers when raising both adopted and biological children. Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15, are all adopted, while Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, are her and Pitt's biological children.

"What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home," she shares. "With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds."

Jolie adds, "I am very blessed to have been allowed to be their mom. I am grateful every day."

Back in May, a source told ET that Jolie and Pitt are now in a better place in terms of co-parenting.

"Brad's kids are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children," the source said. "He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far."