Angelina Jolie Says Her Family Is 'All Locked In' During Coronavirus Pandemic

Angelina Jolie is giving a small update on her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old actress participated in the first-ever Time 100 Talks -- a new live virtual event series -- and had a conversation with Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal about how the coronavirus outbreak is harming children around the world. During the talk, Jolie said that, much like the rest of the world, she and her family have been staying at home.

"We're all locked in, we're doing all right," she said with a smile.

Jolie, who shares six kids with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt -- 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- went on to explain how being out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic has affected vulnerable children around the world.

"Well, the two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school is of course, education, and the challenges of education -- I know parents across the country are challenged with homeschool and maybe that's more a challenge for the parents than the children," she joked. "But, it's the food insecurity that affects 11 million children, severe food insecurity ... and it's domestic violence and abuse."

Jolie explained that for children suffering from abuse, school is sometimes the only way they're able to escape their abuser and for their abuse to be noticed by authority figures.

"And we know domestic violence is on the rise across the world because we're hearing horrible reports," she said. "So, within the home can be the most dangerous in the world for many people."

"We should never have children around the world that vulnerable," she added. "We should never be in that state. ... This is a time for outrage. For grand change across the world."

Still, despite it being such a trying time, Jolie also had a positive message about people around the world banding together.

"I believe in humanity," she said. "I have hope. I think we really can't afford not to have hope. As long as people are aware of how to help and what to do, they will."

In an op-ed for Time earlier this month, Jolie once again advocated for the safety of children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, meaning that the social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children," she wrote. "There are already reports of a surge in domestic violence around the world, including violent killings."

As for Jolie's own children, a source told ET late last month that her eldest son, Maddox, is back at home after his semester at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The source said that, in the meantime, he's been focusing on his Korean and Russian studies.

Jolie recently spoke with Dong-A Ilbo Daily, a long-running media outlet in South Korea, about Maddox temporarily coming back to the United States.

"I could not be happier about Mad's choice of university," she said. "It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he's not transferring school. He'll be back as soon as things settle."

"We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies," she added.

