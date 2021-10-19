Angelina Jolie Reacts to Daughter Zahara Wearing Her 2014 Oscars Dress to 'Eternals' Premiere (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet premiere for Eternals in style, and she did it with her kids in tow. Jolie spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about how the whole family wore vintage looks, some straight out of their famous mom's closet.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff," Jolie said of her and the kids' look on Monday night's red carpet.

Jolie wore an olive green floor length, strapless gown that she paired with a string of bracelets, simple earrings and a silver lip cuff. Her matching pointed-toe heels could be seen peering out from the bottom of her gown.

Maddox, 20, rocked an all-black blazer and pants look, while Vivienne, 13, opted for all-white in a tee-length dress and matching cardigan. Zahara, 16, sparkled in a silver number Jolie wore to the 2014 Academy Awards, while Shiloh, 15, dressed in a tan, asymmetric number and Knox, 13, in a dark green blazer, skirt and pants.

While her kids were by her side for the film's premiere, Jolie said that they weren't exactly thrilled about the gold, spandex suit she wears in the film.

"Would you wanna see your mother wearing that?" Jolie quipped. "I don't know, they haven't seen the movie, but your mom walks in with a gold spandex outfit and gold hair, they're like, 'What do you do for a living? What are you? Get back in your robe.'"

Jolie was very much the "mom" on and off-set, alongside co-star Salma Hayek, and a kind of family was created amongst the Eternals cast, ushered by their Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao.

"It was certainly something that when Chloé [Zhao] says, 'I want it to be a love letter to earth, I want it to be this kind of a family for these reasons,' she's somebody you can trust isn't saying that 'cause it sounds right as a director, you know that she will live and breathe it and she will deliver on it," Jolie said of the motivation behind the movie. "And then, when they told me what the intention was, what the family was, I felt it was a long time coming."

That same sentiment echoed in Elle magazine's 2021 Women in Hollywood issue, with Jolie sharing more on the important bond she and her female co-stars developed on set of the Marvel movie.

"A lot of times as an actress, you’re that individual strong woman, or you have one sister; you don’t often have this family where you really get to know women and see all the different strengths," she shared. "Gemma’s grace and elegance and the way she walks through the world. Salma’s motherhood and power, and Lauren’s connection and intelligence. Everybody came as themselves. Maybe there’s something to that, that the characters weren’t as far off [from ourselves]. I think there’s a secret that we don’t know that our director knows, because if you look at her films, she casts a lot of real people as their roles and it shapes her films."

Eternals hits theaters on Nov. 5.