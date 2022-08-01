Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Meet 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tour Cast Backstage in Philadelphia

Angelina Jolie had the perfect mother-daughter night out with 14-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt over the weekend. The two attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they got the opportunity to meet members of the cast backstage.

"Waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne this weekend in Philly," the series of photos, posted on the official Instagram page for the Broadway musical, was captioned. In the first photo, Jolie and Vivienne pose alongside Anthony Norman, who plays the title character in the show, and are joined by more cast members in a second snap.

The 47-year-old actress wore a long, black dress and sunglasses for the outing, while the teen was all smiles, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants. The musical tells the story of "a high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate," according to IMDb.

Jolie shares Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two are also parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Knox, 14. While Jolie and Vivienne were taking in a Broadway musical, Pitt is currently overseas promoting his new film, Bullet Train. On Tuesday, Pitt greeted fans while at an event for the movie in Kyoto, Japan.

Jun Sato/WireImage

Jolie's one-on-one time with Vivienne comes amid a busy summer for the family, which included celebrating Maddox's milestone 21st birthday earlier this month before moving Zahara into school at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

In July, Jolie shared her excitement about Zahara's decision to attend the school. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" she captioned an Instagram pic. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU."

Pitt is also thrilled for Zahara and her college journey. "She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college," he told reporters on the red carpet earlier this month, according to Vanity Fair. "It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud."