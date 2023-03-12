Angela Bassett on What Celebrating Her Oscars Moment With Her Family Means (Exclusive)

Angela Bassett did the thing with her family in tow! ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier spoke to the 64-year-old Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star at the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday at the 95th annual Academy Awards, where she shared what it means have her family by her side for this big moment.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Bassett said of being joined by her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and their twins, Bronwyn and Slater, 17.

Bassett was absolutely lovely in a lavender mermaid-style gown, which featured an asymmetric look at the bust and a train that fanned out from the fitted bottom of the dress. She paired the gorgeous gown with a glittering silver choker in the shape of a snake, as well as a set of silver bangles. Bassett wore her hair in a long, curled bob, completing her look with a round, bedazzled bag in a beautiful shade of dark purple.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The evening served as a twinning moment for Bassett and Bronwyn, who rocked a purple gown, just like her mothers.

"It was up to me. She said it was my day. And I thought she looked stunning in it," Bassett said of the matching moment. "And she's my she's my little princess."



While Bassett said she wasn't nervous about Sunday's show, she was hoping to take home with win, something her children said is "long overdue."

"I just I think it's long overdue and I really want to see her be honored the way that I know she should be," Slater shared. "And so this will mean a lot to me, and I know it'll mean even more to her, so, I'm waiting I'm waiting and I'm ready for it."

Vance is going to be ready with his camera to catch it all too, telling ET, "You already know. you already know it."

Almost 30 years after her first Oscar nomination in 1994 for her leading role in What's Love Got to Do With It, Bassett is once again nominated, this time for her supporting role playing Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever.

Her nomination made Bassett the first Marvel star to earn an Oscar nod for acting. Bassett last attended the show in 2021, where she served as a presenter.

After receiving her historic nomination, Bassett shared in a statement, "Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do every day. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it’s brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera."

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.