Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin Celebrates His 3rd Birthday at Dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Andy Cohen's cemented his name in Hollywood lore, literally. The Bravo star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the same day his son turned 3!

The 53-year-old Watch What Happens Live host received the honor Friday morning in Hollywood, where he was flanked by his family. In true Cohen fashion, he said the word of the day -- a play on the drinking game of his popular show -- was "dream." And, with the L.A. City Council pronouncing Friday as "Andy Cohen Day," the TV star announced his rules -- tequila in water fountains and nobody has to work past 1 p.m.! In the end, Cohen was overwhelmed with the honor.

Andy Cohen with his son, Benjamin, who celebrated his 3rd birthday on the same day Cohen received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Getty

"This is really surreal, this is really a trip," he said. "It’s kind of like being at your own funeral, but fun."

Some of his famous pals were also there, as John Mayer, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna were his hand-selected guest speakers. Mayer's remarks, in particular, drew laughter and applause from Cohen.

"Life at its core is transactional. You try to earn more than you spend, experience more joy than disappointment, more hope than you do discouragement," Mayer said, "and if your’e lucky, you win the day by a thin margin just in time to start the whole game over again."

"But like the greatest entertainers of all time, Andy Cohen widens that margin. He eases the burden of life -- his voice on radio, his humor and charm on his nightly late-night talk show and his reality TV dynasty all bring a much needed ray of sunshine into our lives, making our morning drives a little less soul crushing, our nights a little less lonely and allowing us to feel as if we have a friend up there among the Hollywood stars."

The dedication took place on Hollywood Boulevard. It's the 2,711th star on the Walk of Fame bestowed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The star itself lies in front of World of Wonder, a production company Cohen works with, and the star is sandwiched between the stars that honor RuPaul and The Go-Go's.

Prior to the occasion, Cohen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told Jimmy Kimmel he loved the star's location because it's "a happening area." Cohen also told Kimmel it's going to be an even more celebratory occasion because his son, Benjamin, turns 3 on Friday. What's more, Cohen said his mom, who flew in from St. Louis for the festivities, turns 85 next week. His father, also in attendance, turns 90 in November.

Cohen's best known for producing Bravo's successful Real Housewives franchise. As an executive at Bravo, Cohen's responsible for producing Project Runway, Top Chef, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Millionaire Matchmaker, the Million Dollar Listing franchise and Shahs of Sunset. He's also co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special for the last five years and has two channels on SiriusXM.

In his storied career, Cohen has also earned two Peabody Awards and an Emmy for his role on Top Chef. The always dapper host also landed on GQ's "25 Best Dressed Men of the Year" in 2012.

Cohen, born in St. Louis and a graduate of Boston University, started his career at CBS News as an intern before rising the ranks and marking his own stamp in television history.