Andy Cohen Shares His Mom's Perfect Reaction When He Came Out

Andy Cohen's mom, Evelyn Cohen, had the best response ever when her son came out to her! The 53-year-old Bravo host appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, and discussed his upcoming book of quotes, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love.

Evelyn is featured in the book several times, and Andy mentioned to Colbert one particular quote from his mom that really stood out. "Great quote from my mom when I came out to her. Her response was, 'I probably would have hated your wife anyway.' And you know what, she probably would have!" he quipped.

Andy is now a dad himself to 2-year-old son, Benjamin, and he recently told ET that being a father has had a big impact on his dating life.

"Oh my god, it's changed a lot," Cohen admitted. "I think it's become harder in a way. There's just this subtext that's obvious without me saying it that's there, that was never there, obviously."

Back in April, Andy spoke on Watch What Happens Live about how Benjamin has changed his whole family's dynamic.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“My dad is 88 and my mom is 84, and they’re great," he said at the time. "And I feel like this new grandchild is just like a total curveball for our whole family. He’s bringing us all up and making us all very happy.”