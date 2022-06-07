Andy Cohen Says He May Leave Remaining Embryos to His Kids

Andy Cohen is already thinking about his future grandchildren. The 54-year-old Watch What Happens Live host, who is dad to 3-year-old son Ben and newborn daughter Lucy, revealed on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live that he would let his children use his three remaining embryos if they ever wanted to start families of their own.

"I have a few [embryos left]," he shared with Lewis. "I can't remember. I think I have three left?"

Cohen added, "You know what I'm thinking -- this is crazy -- but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?"

The Bravo star welcomed both his children via surrogate, and while they're "biological siblings," he did not use the same surrogate for both of their births.

As for how Ben is adjusting to having a sister, Cohen joked that his son "loves her but is trying to kill her," as he gets a bit jealous of the little one.

"The crazy thing is, by design, I am spending so much time with him," Cohen explained. "Because, by the way, she doesn't know what's happening. I sit with her for a few hours a day and I'm like, 'Just smell me. Hear my voice. This is me. I'm your dad.' But [with Ben], I'm really in there with him and I don't know if it's really registering how much time I'm spending with him."

Cohen first shared in April that he was officially a father of two! "HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" he captioned a photo of himself with Lucy that he posted to Instagram on April 29. "Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rock stars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy."

Just last month, ET spoke with Cohen about being a new girl dad. "It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair," the excited dad shared. "I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping."

