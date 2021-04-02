Andy Cohen Calls Son Ben 'My True Delight' In Sweet Birthday Message

Andy Cohen's son Ben is 2! The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate his son's birthday.

Cohen shared a precious photo of Ben smiling at the camera while hugging a teddy bear, and wrote a sweet message about his son being his "true delight."

"Ben turns 2 today! He is my true delight and I can’t imagine life without him. ♥️," Cohen wrote, as fans, friends and Real Housewives took to the comments to wish Ben a happy birthday.

As Ben gets older, he's learned to share things like his Cutest Baby Alive title. The honor went to Anderson Cooper's son, Wyatt, last year, and Cohen insisted there was a peaceful transition of power.

"You know what, Ben, of course, is the cutest baby alive," Cohen said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in December. "We got the offer from People magazine, and I thought that it would be very selfish, especially in a year of turmoil for us to take that award, so we said, 'Let's give it to Wyatt Cooper this year. Because hasn't Anderson been through enough, quite frankly?'"

Cohen also opened up about Ben and Wyatt's growing friendship.

"Anderson and I now are basically killing time between naps like many other parents," he said. "I go over to Anderson's house every weekend and we hang out and the boys have just gotten to the point where they're acknowledging each other. Ben hugs Wyatt and gives him a little kiss. Wyatt reached for him the other day."

"It was a big moment," Cooper agreed.