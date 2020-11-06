Andy Cohen Addresses Lori Loughlin 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Rumors

Don't expect to see Lori Loughlin debuting her Real Housewives catchphrase anytime soon. Bravo host Andy Cohen opened up on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, about the rumors that he is reaching out to the Fuller House star for one of his hit franchises.

"There is a whole narrative, apparently, that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And the first I heard about that was Twitter," Cohen said. "But it's not true."

Cohen had nothing but nice things to say about the actress, who recently pleaded guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal.

"Lori Loughlin is a very nice person. She's going to have quite a story to tell. And she's always been lovely," he said. "So, anyway, that is not true."

Loughlin is family friends with RHOBH star Kyle Richards. Back in March 2019, Richards spoke about the college admissions scandal during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying of her daughter, "We know a lot of people in that circle, and it was really shocking. Sophia knows all of those girls.”

Of Loughlin and her family, Richards said, “They’re really great people, and you kind of just go, ‘I’m really so confused by all of this.'"

Last month, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to the charges in the college admissions scandal.

In their plea deals, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $150,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli agreed to serve five months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $250,000 fine, and complete 250 hours of community service.

For more, watch the clip below: