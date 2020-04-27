Andrew Cuomo Says His 'Cuomosexual' Fans Are 'A Good Thing'

In a new interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the New York governor reacts to his and brother Chris Cuomo's adoring fans -- who have called themselves "Cuomosexuals."

"Yeah, I think that's a good thing," he says with a smile. "I don't think it's a bad thing."

Chelsea Handler and Jada Pinkett Smith are just a few of the celebs who have expressed their admiration -- and crush on -- Andrew as he leads his state through the coronavirus pandemic. Ellen DeGeneres also counts herself a fan of Andrew and Chris.

"Yes, but you enjoy me more," Andrew teases. "Didn't you say that earlier?"

All jokes aside, Andrew has a lot of respect for his younger brother and how he continued to broadcast his CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time, while battling COVID-19.

"You can't be closer than I am with my brother, Chris. We have been all our lives. He is my best friend and my little best friend," Andrew says. "We have a very special relationship."

"I just felt bad during that whole coronavirus thing. One of the peculiar, hellish facts -- he gets sick, his wife gets sick, he has the kids in the houses and I can't even go to help," he notes. "That's one of the bizarre things here."

"Now his son has it, which is what happens. It just works its way through the family," Andrew adds, praising his brother's "guts" for putting a face to the disease.

Both Chris and his wife, Cristina, have recovered from the virus, and the newsman recently said that his 14-year-old son, Mario, will be OK as well.

In an interview with ET earlier this week, Cristina praised Andrew for his leadership amid the pandemic -- and joked that she has a "wait list of women" who want to date him.

"He's the Andrew that I've always known and admired and loved. He's providing the leadership that we're lacking so much now. ... We have someone talking straight to us, who is honest and sincere and you know is showing us, is calming us down and giving us all the information in real time, and that's what he's been doing. It's amazing," she said.

See more in the video below.