Anderson Cooper Did Not Get Back Together With Ex Benjamin Maisani Before Becoming a Dad

Anderson Cooper has a lot going on in his personal life, but a rekindled romance isn't one of them.

Despite some reports, a source tells ET that the CNN newsman is not back together with his ex-boyfriend, 47-year-old Benjamin Maisani. The source says that while Cooper and Maisani remain friendly and in touch, they are not dating again.

The men called it quits back in March 2018 after first going public with their relationship in 2015. At the time of the breakup news, Cooper told ET in a statement, "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much."

While Cooper may not be back with Maisani, there is someone new in his life! The 52-year-old news anchor revealed on the air last Thursday that he welcomed a baby boy, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, via surrogate three days prior. Cooper got emotional as he shared the news with viewers and the significance of his son's name. He then took to Instagram to post a sweet message and first family pics.

"I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan," he wrote in part. "It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

