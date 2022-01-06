'And Just Like That' Recap: Carrie Bradshaw Contemplates a Facelift

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is once again tackling the aging process, this time face first. On Thursday's episode of And Just Like That, titled "Diwali," the writer and podcaster is making big moves.

First, she decides to spring for a modern downtown apartment, thanks to the urging of her realtor, Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), and things get even more alarming when she joins her pal, Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), for moral support at his facelift appointment.

There they meet Dr. Paul David (Jonathan Groff), who assures Anthony he doesn't need a facelift but has some suggestions for Carrie.

"Maybe you'd be interested in a little refresh," the doctor tells Carrie. "Unfortunately, Mother Nature and Instagram are harder on women."

He then scans Carrie's face to show her what is possible. As the face on the screen transforms, Carrie says, "Oh, I remember her."

"With the right work and the right touch, the last 15 years are gone," the doctor tells her.

Carrie then talks to her friends, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), about the possibilities.

"I'm going to kill that doctor! You felt great about the way you look and now, thanks to him, you're questioning that," Miranda complains.

But Charlotte has a different approach, noting, "A woman should be able to freshen up without other people making them feel bad about it. Botox and a little filler are not the end of the world."

As Carrie reflects on her life with her realtor, Seema, she finally admits, "I hate the new apartment," and Seema immediately urges her to sell it.

Seema also gives her a bracelet, which is a part of a Hindu custom, to remind her of her strength.

Carrie smiles and the scene cuts to her in the bathroom, studying her face in the mirror before putting on her signature gold "Carrie" necklace in her old apartment.

"And just like that, I remembered how much I loved the last 15 years," Carrie says, putting on one of Big's old records on and unpacking his suits.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Meanwhile, Miranda has given up drinking, but she's still fantasizing about Carrie's boss, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), after their drunken hookup.

She comes clean to Charlotte about the steamy incident, and her friend is less than impressed.

"It is an affair!" Charlotte exclaims, asking Miranda if she's "gay now."

"Use whatever words you want, but you've spent your whole life with men," Charlotte tells her friend. "You're married to a man and now you're suddenly having non-binary sex?"

Miranda tries to storm off from their lunch, which is impeded slightly when her leg falls asleep, but regardless, Carrie refuses to let her.

"Stop. We already lost Samantha. I'm not losing anyone else," Carrie tells Miranda. "People are gone in a second. You can disagree, but you can't leave."

The comment causes Miranda to return to the table. Charlotte apologizes, admitting that some of her outburst came from her own personal drama.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

"It's not only you. What is wrong with people just staying who they were?" Charlotte asks.

"Some of us don't have that luxury," Carrie tells her.

Charlotte's drama surrounds her two children, Lily and Rose, the latter of whom has decided they want to be called "Rock" and use they/them pronouns. Rock wants to redecorate the room they share with Lily to get rid of their mom's "culturally inappropriate" doll collection and to paint over the handprinted murals of each of their names on the walls. Rock also tells Charlotte that they want to cut their hair short.

As with all of Charlotte's new realizations and adjustments, she comes around to it in the end, and Rock is shown at the end of the episode putting up a poster over the mural and showing off some new short locks.

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on HBO Max.

