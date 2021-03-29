Amy Schumer Wears Her 'Nicest Dress' to Receive Her COVID-19 Vaccine: Watch

It's safe to say that Amy Schumer was excited to get the COVID-19 vaccine! The 39-year-old comedian shared videos and photos from the vaccination site on Sunday, dancing in the car with her husband, Chris Fischer, and declaring, "This is my going to get the vaccine energy," fist pumping in the car.

At the site, Schumer rocked a sparkly mini-dress with a cutout hole in the arm to honor the occasion.

"I just wanted to maybe entertain some of the workers here and during your 15 minutes, but I'm sorry if you were going to use this time to meditate," Schumer joked to the room full of people waiting to get their jab.

The I Feel Pretty star wants others to do the same in an effort to both pay tribute to healthcare heroes and to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"I want to thank all the brave people in the medical field. But more than them I want to give a shout out to me," she joked in her Instagram caption. "I’m awesome I love the people of New York. Even the annoying ones. It’s nice to see all of them. I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too."

She urged her fans to use "#downtogown" to help support the charity Pencils For Kids, Inc. and to take a photo of themselves in their "best suit or nicest dress."

Calling it a "nice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing," Schumer added, "Thank you heroes. You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all."

Though she's excited to get vaccinated, Schumer opened up to ET in January about getting to watch her almost 2-year-old son, Gene, grow in quarantine.

"He's so good, and he's starting to talk in full sentences," she said. "He doesn't say any words but he has a lot of conviction. He's basically me, because he uses his hands a lot."