Amy Schumer Says Son Gene Was Hospitalized With RSV Days Before Her 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Gig

Amy Schumer may have wowed audiences as a host on this week's Saturday Night Live, but the 41-year-old comedian was dealing with a lot of stress behind the scenes.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Schumer opened up about her difficult week dealing with her 3-year-old son, Gene's, hospitalization.

"This was the hardest week of my life," Schumer captioned her post. "I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going through this right now. I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive."

She shared that Gene is now "home and better."

"Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us," she added.

Though Schumer didn't address her son's hospitalization during her monologue on Saturday, she did mention her family, cracking lots of jokes about her sex life with her husband, Chris Fischer.

"My husband and I, we do have a good sex life," Schumer quipped. "We have found that the best weekday to have sex is always tomorrow. Yeah. We're like, 'We ate today. Maybe we won't eat tomorrow. That will be a good day for us.'"

Last month, Schumer opened up to ET about new milestones her son is hitting.

"I can't. I can't handle it. He's too cute. He's too cute and he's talking so much," Schumer said. "And he's a supreme athlete, just [for] any recruiters. People go, 'Who works out? Where does he get it from?' I'm like 'What do you mean?'"