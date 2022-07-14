'American Gigolo' Trailer: Jon Bernthal Turns Up the Heat in Upcoming Sequel Series

Jon Bernthal is turning up the heat in his upcoming Showtime series, American Gigolo. A new trailer for the show was released on Thursday, which gives a closer look at the actor's turn as Julian Kaye, the main character from the 1980 film of the same name, starring Richard Gere.

"Since I was a kid, I could always just be this other guy," Julian says in the trailer. "And he does what he's gotta do."

The series picks up 15 years after Julian is framed for murder -- the central plot of the 1980 film -- and sent to jail. Following his release, he attempts to find out who was behind the framing, struggles to find his footing in the modern-day world of sex work in Los Angeles, and tries to reunite with his lost love, Michelle (Gretchen Mol).

The series also stars Rosie O'Donnell, Wayne Brady, Lizzie Brocheré, Leland Orser and Laura Liguori.

American Gigolo premieres Sept. 9 on Showtime.