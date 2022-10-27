Amber Tamblyn Explains Why a Third 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie Is 'Complicated'

Making The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' third installment isn't an easy feat. During an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Amber Tamblyn revealed what's causing the delay on the project, which was pitched back in 2018.

The franchise's first film debuted in 2005 and was followed by a sequel three years later. Both movies starred Tamblyn, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera as four best friends.

"There's a lot going on with the project," Tamblyn said. "We've been working on it for, I don't know, it feels like a decade at this point. My hope is that it'll get made at some point."

"It's very complicated for a lot of reasons, some of which include just the fact that between the four of us, we all have, like, 870 children," she joked.

The four friends actually have seven -- almost eight! -- children between them. Tamblyn is mom to Marlow, 5; Lively, who is pregnant, has Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 7; Bledel has a 7-year-old son; Ferrara is mom to Lucia, 2, and Sebastian, 4.

"It's hard. Family makes it hard," Tamblyn said of making the movie. "Life makes it hard."

Despite the difficulties they're facing in getting the project made, Tamblyn noted, "I know that that is a great hope for all four of us, is to be able to work together again."

"To me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we're gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I'm in,'" she said.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Lively got fans' hopes up in 2018, when she told ET that a third movie "could really happen." Shortly thereafter, Bledel revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and her co-stars had "just pitched the third movie."

"I really hope [we can do it]," she said. "I would love it. It would be the best thing."

The next year, Ferrera told ET that talk of the third movie "is a conversation that's still at play."

"Fingers crossed that something comes to fruition with that, but it's been a vision and a dream of ours for a while now," she said. "We're all moms now. We've all got a lot going on, but we've got a beautiful friendship and we love these movies and we love this story and our friendship together [and] the friendship of these girls. So, we're sticking with it and we'll see what happens."