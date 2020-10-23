Amber Rose Says Ex Kanye West Has 'Bullied' Her for 10 Years

Amber Rose is tired of giving Kanye West attention. The 37-year-old model and activist appeared on the No Jumper podcast, where she was asked about her rapper ex and she was quick to dissociate herself from him.

"I didn't soak up anything from him. Me and him are two very different people," she said of Kim Kardashian West's husband. "I'm a compassionate person, I have empathy. I'm a good person. That's why people love me. That's why anybody I've ever dated always loved me. You can't really mention anybody who ever says anything bad about me except for him because I got away. I'm not like him at all. I didn't get anything from him."

She also opened up about Yeezy publicly attacking and slut-shaming her following their breakup in 2010.

"That's what narcissists do, right? You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this is not what they want their life to be. I opted out," she explained. "I don't want my life to be like that. I'm not that type of person."

The mother of two couldn't give a reason for her ex's continued attack on her image.

"I don't know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable," she said, referencing his infamous comment about how he needed "30 showers" after being with her. "But to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, it's like, bro. Took me around the world, since when do you need 30 showers? I could see if it was a one-night thing and you want to slut-shame me, OK, but you've done a lot for me."

Rose said she ended the romance after two years because of how different she and West were.

"It's just not my type of people. It's not my down-to-earth cool people. I like cool people," she said. "I like compassionate people. I'm not vindictive. I've been offered book deals to talk about him and just wild sh*t. I don't want money from stuff like that. Not all money is good money. I don't live my life like that. That wouldn't make me happy. Even if somebody is picking on me, which he has for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years."

Rose also referenced a recent incident in which West allegedly compared her to "prostitutes" in the Bible at a rally.

"He just called me a prostitute at his rally," she claimed. "Ten years later, just leave me alone. I don't bother you. I don't talk about you," she added, noting that she only speaks about her ex when asked about him in interviews in an attempt to give a "good interview."

As for West's recent controversial antics, Rose said, "I'm indifferent. I don't really care. I don't really think about him like that. For me, he's just some guy that I dated 10 years ago. I don't feel a connection where I'm concerned. That's not my business. That's his wife's business what he does. But for me, I'm not that person at all."

Rose also defended West's reality star wife, saying, "I always stood up for Kim. It's like she had an ex-boyfriend that she loved at the time. They made a sex tape. I dunno. It's just not a big deal to me."