Amazon's 'The Boys' Is Returning for Season 3

The Supes are back in town. Amazon's (anti)superhero drama The Boys has earned an early season 3 renewal, ahead of its Sept. 4 sophomore season debut, the streaming service announced Thursday during the series' Comic-Con@Home panel.

The current plan is for season 3 to begin filming in the early part of 2021, barring any unforeseen setbacks due to COVID-19.

The Boys will also launch an official aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, that launches Aug. 28 with a retrospective on season 1. New installments of the aftershow, which will feature the cast, producers and special guests, will drop following each episode.

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writers' room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus,” said showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke in a statement.

“As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a season 2 after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended," his statement continued. "Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more.”

According to Amazon, season 2 finds The Boys "on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media–savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

The Boys returns Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

