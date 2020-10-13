Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 70% on These Fashion Deals

In addition to everyday essential items, Amazon devices, tech gear, back to school items and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, customers can find pretty much anything they're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Levi's, Skechers, Vera Bradley and Superga, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels.