Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 70% on These Fashion Deals

Hey, online shoppers: There are tons of can't-miss deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, the blowout shopping event running from Oct. 13-14 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a once-a-year opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands offering a discount of up to 70% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Prime Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands and small businesses, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
In addition to everyday essential items, Amazon devices, tech gear, back to school items and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, customers can find pretty much anything they're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Levi's, Skechers, Vera Bradley and Superga, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes and jewelry. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Below, we've compiled our favorite fashion deals so far. Keep checking back with ET Style as we update you on our picks of the best fashion deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale.
