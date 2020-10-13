Amazon Prime Day: Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Looking for great deals on men’s clothing? Amazon Prime Day is officially here with mega markdowns on a variety of fashion essentials for guys' fall and winter wardrobes.

The annual shopping event is offering discounts on men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find deep discounts on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands participating in Prime Day, which is running from Oct. 13-14 after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-day sale gives early bird holiday shoppers access to price cuts more than a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Because Prime Members get access to the big sale, make sure that you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to get deals directly to your smart phone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.

Below, check out the best deals in men’s clothing from Amazon Prime Day. And check back with ET Style for more great deals!