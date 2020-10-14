Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Deals on Face Masks

The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like cloth face masks. Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save?

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Shop all face masks on sale for Prime Day and check out our picks below.