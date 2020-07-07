Amanda Kloots Tears Up After Performing Final Musical Tribute to Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots has performed her final musical tribute to her late husband, Nick Cordero. Cordero passed away Sunday following a three-month battle with the coronavirus. He was 41.

After the Broadway star tested positive for coronavirus, Kloots kept spirits up by starting an online musical tribute and challenge in April, which saw her and fans rocking out in honor of Cordero every day. The idea came about after Kloots initially played Elvis Presley’s “Got a Lot o' Livin’ to Do!” to a hospitalized Cordero over FaceTime, during which a nurse observed his blood pressure had improved -- prompting Kloots to encourage others to post videos using the track, as well as Cordero’s own song, “Live Your Life.”

On Monday, Kloots thanked fans for taking part in the daily tributes before emotionally performing “Live Your Life,” in his honor.

“Nick’s dream of becoming a rock star definitely happened and it was because of you guys [and] your support and for doing this with me every day,” she said, to which actress Sarah Michelle Gellar commented, “You are a rock star too.” “There were days that I did not think I could get on social media and sing, but I always felt better after I did. Singing and dancing -- it’s an amazing way to have some therapy in your life.”

“I sang this song to Nick yesterday in his room and so many of the lyrics are so crazy on point and they’re just so beautiful,” she continued. “Life throws so many things at you and you never know what that is. It could be a serious illness like Nick had, it could be you get fired from your job, it could be you have a fight with a family member. I think Nick’s point [was] fight for it and don’t let that kill your life. Keep moving, keep striving, keep working, keep singing, keep dancing, keep living.”

She then performed the uplifting song, breaking down in tears after.

“Nick left this earth with people around him that he loved [and] listening to music -- I don’t think he would’ve wanted anything else,” said Kloots, who shares a 1-year-old son, Elvis, with Cordero. “So, I think we gave him a good send off and I’ll miss him everyday of my life, that’s for sure.”

Kloots also shared a video made by her sister that chronicled how the family pulled together during the difficult period.

“This video captures these last 95 days,” she captioned the heartwarming clip. “The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us.”

