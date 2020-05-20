Amanda Kloots Tearfully Asks for Prayers as Nick Cordero's Health Goes 'Downhill'

Nick Cordero appears to have had another health setback.

After several "small wins," the Broadway star's health has started to go "downhill," his wife, Amanda Kloots, said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now," she tearfully revealed, telling followers that she won't be able to do her usual afternoon Instagram Live.

"Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down," Kloots added, breaking down. "It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today, thank you."

The update on Cordero's health comes soon after Kloots announced that he had woken up from his coma following his battle with the coronavirus.

Cordero was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. He has since tested negative.The actor had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which was one step toward getting him off a ventilator. He is still fighting infection in his lungs.

"They pulled out less secretions today from Nick's lungs than the last time they cleaned him out. So that is great news just because any time they go in there and there's less than before is good," she said.

"So I'm gonna take that and I'm going to run with that for tonight and I'm going to celebrate that small win," she added.

See more on Cordero in the video below.