Amanda Kloots Says There Isn't a Day She Hasn't 'Cried' for Nick Cordero on 2-Month Anniversary of His Death

It's been two months since Amanda Kloots lost her husband, Nick Cordero. The Broadway star died on July 5, following a lengthy hospitalization and numerous health complications due to COVID-19. He was 41.

On Instagram on Saturday, Kloots honored her late husband, stating there hasn't been a day she hasn't "cried" for him.

"You’ve been gone two months today. There isn’t a day I haven’t missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time," she wrote alongside a sweet selfie of her and Cordero. "Please join me tomorrow in the public memorial for Nick on www.broadwayondemand.com - it will go live 4pm PST/7pm EST. There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was. Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent so graciously."

Since Cordero's death, Kloots has found several ways to pay tribute to him, including finishing a song he had started. The song, "Not Far Away," was released on Sept. 3, in honor of what would have been their third wedding anniversary.

"Happy 3rd Anniversary Nick!" Kloots wrote on Instagram at the time. "For your gift, I give you music- the release of your song, 'Not Far Away.' ❤️I think you’d love it and be very proud."

"Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music. He always got so nervous on the day 'it was now available to download.' I fully understand why now having released the song today. It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear," she added. "Please enjoy our duet, Not Far Way, now available for download."

