Alyssa Milano and Uncle Involved in a Car Accident After He Suffered a Possible Heart Attack

The 48-year-old actress was sitting in the passenger seat when her uncle, Mitchell, suffered a medical issue and became unconscious while driving on a Los Angeles freeway on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol's press release obtained by ET. ET has reached out to Milano's rep for comment.

According to the report, Milano's uncle was driving a Ford SUV when he drifted to another lane, hit another vehicle and "started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack)." "With the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane," the report states.

Per the report, two Los Angeles Police Department units arrived and initiated CRP on Milano's uncle, who was later transported to the hospital. The report notes that Milano was picked up by her husband, David Bugliari.

Law enforcement sources also told TMZ, who was first to report the accident, that Milano reached over and used her hand to hit the brakes. When the car stopped, she reportedly gave him CPR until the first responders arrived.

Milano, who appears not to have been injured, later took to Twitter to share a message about how we should "protect the people we love."

"We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions," she tweeted. "It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."

