Allbirds: The "World's Most Comfortable" Shoes — Here's What You Need to Know

Allbirds is a New Zealand-American footwear company that uses a direct-to-consumer approach and only sells their shoes on their own website and in their own stores. Allbirds goal is aimed at designing environment friendly, eco, sustainable footwear. Allbirds' first shoe was the Wool Runner, which is made from New Zealand superfine merino wool.

The Allbirds style is basic design, form and function that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy and as the company touts the "world's most comfortable shoes." Additionally, the company boasts that the growing Allbirds line of shoes are more sustainable than other footwear on the market.

There are so many more reasons to love this eco-conscious brand. We've been fans for a while because their shoes are made with natural and sustainable materials, they're machine washable, and there's no need to wear socks with them.

From flats to athletic shoes, below are our top picks of Allbirds shoes.

