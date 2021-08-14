Alicia Silverstone Hilariously Reenacts 'Clueless' Bed Scene With Christian Siriano

Alicia Silverstone continues to entertain her fans with epic Clueless scenes. The 44-year-old actress took to TikTok to reprise her role as Cher and reenact the famous failed bedroom seduction scene with designer Christian Siriano.

In the 1995 team movie, Cher and her crush, also named Christian, are lying in bed watching a movie, while she tries to pull the movies on him.

"I finally got Christian in bed! 😏😂 @csiriano and I having some fun while in France… 🇫🇷💕 #Clueless," the actress captioned the video. The latest version ends with a twist.

In June, Silverstone made her TikTok debut by channeling her iconic role and wearing a Cher-inspired yellow plaid blazer and white ensemble as her 10--year-old son, Bear, helped her recreate her "As If" scene.

A month later, she once again enlisted her son to remake another scene to celebrate Clueless' 26th anniversary.

In the scene, Bear plays Cher's stern lawyer father. Silverstone is seen in a white silk dress and her son dressed up in a suit and glasses.

ET spoke with Silverstone last April, where she reflected on her memorable portrayal of Cher.

“I don't think I was thinking about anything in the future when I was 18-years-old,” Silverstone said about whether she ever imagined the phenomenal success of the movie. "I had no idea. I just knew it was an exciting part and that [director] Amy Heckerling was such a good filmmaker. I was really excited to take that on."

She also revealed her favorite line from the movie, and noted that it wasn't one of Cher's lines. Watch the video below to hear which one it is.