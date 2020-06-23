Alicia Keys to Host 'Nick News' Special 'Kids, Race and Unity' Featuring Teen Activists

Nick News is returning to TV to tackle some of today's most important issues. The long-running Nickelodeon news program is hitting the airwaves once more with a new special, hosted by Alicia Keys, dealing with the protests and social movements sweeping the nation.

Nickelodeon announced Tuesday that the "Girl on Fire" singer would helm the upcoming Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, which aims to "amplify the voices and experiences of Black kids across the country amid current events."

Kids, Race and Unity will focus primarily on the work being done by young activists throughout the U.S. and will include leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions submitted by kids.

Black Lives Matter cofounders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi will be among the many guests, as well as 12-year-old singer and activist Keedron Bryant, and many other prominent figures in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism.

Nickelodeon revealed that this will be the first of several planned Nick News specials, which will air in the coming months.

Nick News was the network's longest-running show, airing from 1992 to 2015, and was hosted by acclaimed journalist Linda Ellerbee throughout its 24-season run.

Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special airs Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. ET/PT and will simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons. After the episode airs, viewers can check it out on all of Nickelodeon's digital streaming platforms.