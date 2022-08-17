Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

Going their separate ways. Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are calling it quits on their marriage after eight years.

A rep for the Gilmore Girls star confirmed the news of the split to ET on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Mad Men actor filed for divorce from Bledel, 40, on Aug. 10 with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York, according to multipleoutlets.

The couple began dating when Bledel guest-starred on Mad Men playing Beth Dawes, the mistress of Kartheiser's character, Pete Campbell. The pair secretly tied the knot in the summer of 2014, after getting engaged in March 2013.

It was revealed in May 2016 that the couple had welcomed a baby boy the previous fall. The news came as a complete surprise, as the famously private couple kept both the pregnancy and birth under wraps.

The news of the split comes three months after Bledel revealed she will not be returning to The Handmaid's Tale for season 5. In a statement to ET, the actress revealed her exit from the Hulu series.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time," Bledel's statement read. "I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

Season 4 of the Hulu series, which aired its finale in June 2021, concluded with Bledel teaming up with June (Elisabeth Moss) and other former handmaids to get revenge on Gilead.

It's currently unclear how Bledel's exit will be addressed on the show.