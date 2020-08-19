Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explains Why She Nominated Bernie Sanders for President at DNC

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared for a brief segment during night two of the Democratic National Convention, though some viewers are confused by how she ended her time -- by nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. The endorsement is typical of conventions, and as the congresswoman explained on Twitter, she wholly supports Joe Biden's campaign for the presidency.

"If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold," she wrote shortly after her speech streamed to viewers. "I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call."

"I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November," AOC added.

Ocasio-Cortez's speech pointed out the incredible strides the Sanders campaign made in building a grassroots movement focused on human rights, guaranteed access to health care, higher education, living wages and labor rights for all people in the United States.

She praised the legion of people "striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia, and to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and the phobia of our past."

"In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment, and lack of health care, en ​espíritu del pueblo​ and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America," added Ocasio-Cortez, who had endorsed Sanders last October, before it became clear that Biden would become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Nominations for Biden followed during the Democratic National Convention, which will also see Biden's wife, Jill, speak Tuesday night.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.