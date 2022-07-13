Alex Rodriguez Reflects on Jennifer Lopez Romance and Life After Their Split

Alex Rodriguez is reflecting on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The 46-year-old former pro athlete appeared on the latest episode of iHeartMedia's The Martha Stewart Podcast, and revealed how he feels about his past relationship with the triple threat. The pair split in March 2021 after four years together.

"We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do," he said of himself and Lopez, 52, who each have two kids from past relationships. Rodriguez is dad to Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, and Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian.

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around," Rodriguez added. "Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive."

When it comes down to it, Rodriguez said, he has "no regrets" about his time with Lopez.

"Life is good. I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life," he said. "You know, my father left me and my mother and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. And I remember, as a young man praying and saying, 'Dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that's gonna be my number one responsibility in life.' And it's been the greatest gift."

He added, "I've never been healthier, happier, and more grateful for the incredible life that the good Lord has given me."

Since calling it quits with Lopez, Rodriguez has been spotted packing on the PDA with Kathryne Padgett, a fitness influencer. Meanwhile, Lopez rekindled her early aughts romance with Ben Affleck, to whom she's now engaged.

"Jen is focused on herself and doesn't even think twice about A-Rod or his current love life," a source told ET last month. "She wishes [him] the best, but it's not something that bothers her or takes up space in her mind whatsoever. She just wants everyone to be happy, whatever that might entail. A-Rod is 100 percent at the back of her mind, and his dating life doesn't faze her."