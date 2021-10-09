Alex Rodriguez Mocks His Relationship Status During Broadcast: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Alex Rodriguez has no problem poking fun at himself. During Thursday night's broadcast covering the American League Division Series on Fox News, the former New York Yankees star, 46, was discussing Tampa Bay Rays players eating popcorn in the dugout during the game with his co-stars Kevin Burkhardt, Frank Thomas, and David Ortiz.

The show then jokingly showed some footage of Rodriguez eating popcorn in the stands at the Super Bowl in a 2011 video of himself and his then-girlfriend Cameron Diaz.

"It's not the first time people have eaten popcorn in the middle of the game," Burkhardt quipped as the footage played.

Rodriguez laughed and added, "KB, that's maybe why I'm single."

Rodriguez and Diaz dated between 2010 and 2011. Diaz previously spoke about feeding Rodriguez popcorn during a 2011 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

"We were watching the game and I was eating and I was getting down to the last couple pieces of popcorn and all of the sudden I see a hand coming in," she joked of her then-boyfriend. Anybody who knows me does not put their hand in my food, especially when it's close to my mouth, and I said, 'What are you...? It's mine!' And I said, 'You know what? I love you too much. I'm going to give it to you, you deserve it.' And it was the only piece of popcorn that I even put near his face and they happened to have the camera on when I did it."

Rodriguez has also been romantically linked to Madonna, Kate Hudson, Bethenny Frankel, and WWE star Torrie Wilson. He most recently was engaged to Jennifer Lopez before their split in April 2021.

Rodriguez opened up to ET back in August about the split and how he's moving forward.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he shared. "So I'm in a great place."