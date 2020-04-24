Alex Rodriguez Jokes About Having a 'Drive-Thru' Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been thinking about every potential scenario when it comes to their wedding. The 44-year-old former pro athlete appeared on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said that he and his 50-year-old fiancée have to "go with the flow" when it comes to their nuptials.

"Everything is fluid. Everything's been put on just a pause while we wait and see where the world takes us," he said of the coronavirus pandemic. "I mean, obviously this is an unprecedented time and for us, we just think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place."

In fact, it was one of those little ones who made the couple jokingly ponder a potential social-distancing-friendly solution to their big day.

"We had a drive-thru party," Rodriguez explained of his 12-year-old daughter, Ella's, recent birthday. "And then some people said, 'Maybe we have a drive-thru wedding. It'll be cheaper.'"

Though he wasn't serious about that possibility, Rodriguez noted that Ella was thrilled with her birthday parade.

"We kind of had this thing forecasted to maybe have 40 cars, there had to be, like, 300 cars come through. People were coming out of the woodwork to celebrate Ella's birthday," he said. "We had a great time. We sat in the middle. We had masks on. It was pretty cool."

When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Rodriguez via video chat, he revealed that his and Lopez's reps are hard at work determining new contingencies for everything from the wedding to "going on tour next summer" to potential movie projects.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look," Rodriguez said.

