Alec Baldwin Gives First Sit-Down TV Interview Since Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin gave his first sit-down TV interview since the fatal October shooting on the set of his film, Rust. The 63-year-old actor spoke with Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, who shared details of their talk on Wednesday's GMA.

The newsman said Baldwin did not hold back discussing how he fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust.

"I've done thousands of interviews in my last 20 years at ABC, this was the most intense I've ever experienced," Stephanopoulos said of his conversation with Baldwin, which took place on Tuesday. "[It was] so raw. He's devastated. But he's also very candid. He's very forthcoming. He answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well. Went through in detail what happened on the set that day. And I have to tell you, I was surprised in many places over the course of the hour and 20 minutes we sat down."

This will be Baldwin's first sit-down interview, though he did speak on-camera about the incident on Oct. 30, telling paparazzi that Hutchins was his "friend."

"The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he said. "... There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion episode. It's a one-in-a-trillion event."

Meanwhile, an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and a lawsuit has been filed against Baldwin and others in regard to the fatal event.

ABC's one-hour primetime special with Baldwin airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and will later be available to stream on Hulu. ABC will also have a two-hour 20/20 special on Friday about the on-set shooting.