Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 5

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are new parents again! The 36-year-old yoga instructor gave birth to their fifth child on Monday night, she announced via Instagram on Tuesday.

Hilaria shared a picture from the hospital of her holding her baby boy alongside Alec, 62.

"We had a baby last night," she captioned the photo. "He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name."

Hilaria and Alec are already parents to their four children -- 6-year-old Carmen, 5-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo and 2-year-old Romeo. Alec is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria announced she was pregnant in April after suffering a miscarriage four months prior. Hilaria shared the good news with an Instagram video of her bare baby bump, and the baby's heartbeat was audible.

"Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she wrote. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you? Here we go again ?."

In July, she posted a picture of her bare belly, and shared she was almost eight months pregnant.

ET spoke with Alec and Hilaria back in November, and the 30 Rock star said he was always open to having more kids with his wife.

"If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids," he shared at the time. "Every time we have them, we're like, 'This is great. Let's have more!'"

