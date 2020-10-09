Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Name of Baby No. 5

Welcome to the world, Eduardo!Alec and Hilaria Baldwin revealed the name of their fifth child together on Thursday, following his birth on Tuesday.

"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz," Hilaria wrote on Instagram, alongside a precious photo of the little one. "His name means 'wealthy guardian of peace and light.' We love you baby Edu."

Fans and celeb friends gushed over Alec and Hilaria's new addition -- and his sweet name -- in the comments.

Hilaria and Alec are already parents to their four children -- 6-year-old Carmen, 5-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo and 2-year-old Romeo. Alec is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

The couple's bundle of joy came 10 months after Hilaria suffered a miscarriage, in November 2019. She has four months pregnant with a baby girl at the time.

In April 2020, Hilaria announced she was pregnant, sharing the good news with an Instagram video of her bare baby bump, and the baby's heartbeat was audible.

In a November interview with ET, Alec said he was always open to having more kids with his wife.

"If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids," he shared at the time. "Every time we have them, we're like, 'This is great. Let's have more!'"