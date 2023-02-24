Alan Cumming Reacts to 'Burlesque' Co-Star Cher's Romance With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards

Alan Cumming is fully in support of his former co-star, Cher's, hot new romance with Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

The 58-year-old Scottish actor was a guest on Thursday's episode Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where a caller asked him for his take on his 76-year-old Burlesque co-star's new relationship.

"I haven't spoken to Cher for a while, actually, but I love her and I'm all for her getting some action," Cumming said, grinning.

Cher and 37-year-old Edwards first met at Paris Fashion Week in September. They sparked engagement speculation over New Year's Eve when Cher flashed a giant diamond sparkler on Twitter.

In December, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher gushed about her relationship.

"On paper it's kind of ridiculous, but in real life we get along great," Cher said of Edwards, who's 40 years her junior. "He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. He's very kind. He's very smart. He's very talented, and he's really funny. And I think he's quite handsome."