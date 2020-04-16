'Agents of SHIELD' Previews 'Agent Carter' Crossover in Season 7

Coulson, meet Sousa.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. kicks off its seventh and final season on May 27, and as the team heads back in time, they're going to encounter a familiar face!

On Wednesday, fans got a first look at another member of the Marvel TV Universe who will be crossing over for a cameo as S.H.I.E.L.D. returns: SSR agent Daniel Sousa, played by Enver Gjokaj.

Gjokaj was a regular on Agent Carterfor the series' two-season run, but the shows have never fully crossed over until now -- after the S.H.I.E.L.D. season 6 finale saw a newly-reborn Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team going decade-hopping in the Zephyr in order to defend space and time from the Chronicoms.

Now that they've found themselves stranded in the past, they have a chance to meet one of the premiere agents in the organization that would eventually become S.H.I.E.L.D.

ABC

"One of the things we think is so fun — especially with Coulson, who's just a fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history — is them just getting to walk right into [that history]," co-showrunner Jed Whedon told EW, who premiered the first-look photo. "With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to hit that note with Agent Coulson."

Gjokaj added, "What's unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they're very similar."

Sousa was last seen smooching Peggy Carter herself (Hayley Atwell) in the Agent Carter series finale back in 2016 -- though it's unclear how that budding romance was affected by the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Captain America (Chris Evans) traveled back in time to rekindle his lost love with Peggy.

"We get to see him in a different light," S.H.I.E.L.D. co-showrunner Jeff Bell told EW. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

Co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen added, "Since Jed and I worked with him on Dollhouse, we're very aware of what Enver is capable of. So we were just feeling like we could dive a little deeper with Sousa."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Wednesday, May 27, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.