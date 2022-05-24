Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Enters Rehab After Relapse

Aerosmith announced on Tuesday that lead singer Steven Tyler entered rehab after relapsing following a foot surgery.

Tyler has been open about his struggles with substance abuse for over a decade. Per a Recovery Spotlight from American Addiction Centers, he first became sober in the 1980s before relapsing in the early 2000s. He most recently sought treatment in 2009.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," the statement reads.

As a result, the band is canceling the first set of their Las Vegas residency that was set to occur this June and July.

In April, Tyler told ET he was especially excited for their upcoming residency. "It's right there and we don't have a crew shutting down and setting back up," he said, comparing it to a traditional tour. "It's good, it's fun." The singer even hinted that they may have some new songs to debut for fans.

For now, though, audiences will have to wait until they resume performances in September. The band is working on refunding tickets now.

"Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time," the band's statement concluded. The Instagram announcement was met with messages of support for Tyler and the #StevenStrong hashtag.