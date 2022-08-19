Adrienne Bailon Houghton Shows Off New Tattoo in Honor of Newborn Son, Ever

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is wearing her heart on her hand.

The 38-year-old former co-host of The Real showed off a new tattoo on Thursday, the same week that she and husband Israel Houghton announced the arrival of their newborn son via surrogate. The fresh ink is of her baby boy's name, Ever, written in delicate script along the side of her hand.

"So in love with my new @everjames tattoo," Adrienne wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging New York-based tattoo artist Michelle Santana.

Adrienne Bailon Houghton / Instagram

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a black-and-white photo of Adrienne and Israel gazing at the baby boy they've named Ever James. The caption included a touching poem to commemorate the momentous occasion.

"For this child we have prayed

Just to hear our baby cry

Skin to skin and face to face

Heart to heart and eye to eye..."

Also in their caption, the couple explained that "our journey to [have a] baby has been very challenging."

"We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," the caption continued. "He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton."

This is Adrienne's first baby, while Israel has four children from a previous relationship -- sons Jordan and Israel and daughters Mariah and Milan. Adrienne and Israel got married in Paris in December 2019.

Back in June, Adrienne shared with ET her big goals for the next decade, which included getting into the best shape of her life, and it had nothing to do with looking spectacular in a bikini. She was thinking about her future kids.

"I want to be a healthy person. I want to be that because, to be honest, I didn't have that in my life and even now my mom is like, 'Do it for your future kids because you want to lead by example,'" she told ET. "So, that, for me, would be really important. Not for like, 'Oh, I want to look hot in a bikini' but I actually want to live a healthy lifestyle and be an example of that to my kids."