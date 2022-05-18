Adriana Lima Bares Baby Bump on Cannes Red Carpet in Cut-Out Gown You Have to See for Yourself

Adriana Lima always turns heads on the red carpet, and the Top Gun: Maverick premiere during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival was no different.

On Wednesday at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, the 40-year-old pregnant supermodel stepped out in a floor-length, long-sleeve black gown that had a cut-out to showcase her growing baby bump. She paired the eye-catching gown with strappy high heels.

By her side was her boyfriend and father of her child, film producer Andre Lemmers, who cradled Lima's bump while posing for photos.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

This will be Lima's third child, as she is also mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić.

Last month, Lima and Lemmers announced the sex of their first child in a video posted to TikTok. In the clip, set to Jodie Comer's rendition of Mariah Carey's "Fantasy," the model's two daughters share their predictions as to the sex of the child. After a few guesses, the family pose anxiously in front of a "boy or girl?" sign before counting down to one. It's at that moment that blue streamers and powder fill the air, revealing they're having a boy.

Lima first announced that she was expecting baby no. 3 back in February. In her first-ever video shared to TikTok, she explained how Lemmers likes to scare her and film her reaction. "But today...," she wrote, "...is...payback." Holding a positive pregnancy test, the runway pro proceeded to hand it to Lemmers, who was lying in bed. After realizing what he was holding, the dad-to-be was visibly shocked.

For more celebrity pregnancy news, check out the links below!